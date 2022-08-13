A Dubuque man arrested in a prostitution sting earlier this year has been sentenced to two years of informal probation on a related charge.

Timothy J. McAndrews, 58, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of prostitution. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations successfully are completed, the record of the case is expunged.

