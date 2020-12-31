PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A Platteville gardener who was cited with disorderly conduct by police is challenging the charge in court.
Carley L. Borcherding, 79, of Platteville, received the penalty following an investigation into a Sept. 23 incident that occurred at Katie’s Garden in which a resident accused her of harassment and making racist comments.
A video hearing has been scheduled in Grant County Circuit Court on March 23. To view the proceeding, visit www.wicourts.zoom.us/j/600348151 or call 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID number, 600-348-151.
Katie’s Garden, which is open to the public, is owned by and located adjacent to Platteville Regional Chamber. Borcherding helped maintain the property as a volunteer.
Latonya Barnett, 34, told investigators that on Sept. 23, Borcherding confronted and berated her as Barnett was being photographed.
Borcherding said she approached Barnett because she was upset that Barnett was inside the flowerbed and concerned for her safety because Barnett was sitting on a branch of a dying tree.
Although Barnett maintained that she had not entered the flowerbeds nor climbed a tree, investigators reviewed security footage and concluded that Barnett had climbed onto a tree located in a flowerbed.