DYERSVILLE, Iowa — To prevent potentially needing to impose a weight limit on a bridge frequently used by semi-tractor trailers and ag equipment, the Dyersville City Council has agreed to spend nearly half a million dollars for it to undergo a “full rehabilitation.”

Known locally as the Bear Creek Bridge, the structure on First Avenue built in 1974 was designed to have a 50-year life span. Recently, the bridge was given a five or “fair condition” rating, but given how subjective the rating scale can be from one engineer to another and not knowing how rapidly its deterioration could advance, the bridge has the potential to fall to a four (poor condition) or even to a three (serious condition) or two (critical condition), meaning weight limits would need to be enforced.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.