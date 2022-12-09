DYERSVILLE, Iowa — To prevent potentially needing to impose a weight limit on a bridge frequently used by semi-tractor trailers and ag equipment, the Dyersville City Council has agreed to spend nearly half a million dollars for it to undergo a “full rehabilitation.”
Known locally as the Bear Creek Bridge, the structure on First Avenue built in 1974 was designed to have a 50-year life span. Recently, the bridge was given a five or “fair condition” rating, but given how subjective the rating scale can be from one engineer to another and not knowing how rapidly its deterioration could advance, the bridge has the potential to fall to a four (poor condition) or even to a three (serious condition) or two (critical condition), meaning weight limits would need to be enforced.
The council has hired WHKS to give it several options, which ranged from doing nothing to fully replacing the bridge with a pedestrian trail feature at the cost of $1.5 million. Within these options was a price analysis that included an estimated service and annual cost for years of service life.
During their last deliberation, council members were leaning toward full rehabilitation at a cost of $497,000, which would extend the bridge’s life another 40 years and had the lowest annual cost, at $12,425.
The council also mulled if it might be worth the $1,512,000 investment to fully replace the bridge with a pedestrian trail, which would have a 75-year life and annual cost of $20,000.
At the behest of Council Member Tom Westhoff, WHKS calculated what a full replacement would cost minus the pedestrian trail feature. The total would have amounted to $1.25 million with an annual estimated cost of $16,500 per year for 75 years.
Although Westhoff was not present at the meeting, after some discussion, the remainder of the council voted, 4-0, to pursue the “full rehab” option. Construction work is likely to commence in the summer or fall of 2023.
Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling said a constituent had voiced a concern that the council was focusing on the Bear Creek Bridge while the 12th/13th Avenue bridge seemingly has fallen out of the public conversation.
City Administrator Mick Michel said staff is working on applying for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant and hasn’t quit attempting to move the project forward.
But, as Michel noted, without securing a grant or outside funding, the project would create financial hardship, meaning the next big steps probably won’t be announced until a funding source is identified.
In 2020, the bridge’s estimated cost hovered around $7 million.
A recent financial report showed that after adding a 20% contingency, the City of Dyersville had $9,335,073 remaining in its debt capacity.
While that potentially could cover the cost of the bridge, financial expert Maggie Burger frequently has noted to area councils that the debt capacity is how much the city legally can borrow, not necessarily how much it comfortably could pay back.
Michel said the Bear Creek bridge project could give the city a boost on its grant application scoring as it shows a commitment to maintaining infrastructure.
