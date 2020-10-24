HAZEL GREEN, Wis — Students in the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District will return to full-time, face-to-face learning next month, following a divided school board vote.
Board members this week voted, 4-2, to move students from the current hybrid learning schedule to their regular school schedule starting on Nov. 2. Board President Jodi Fritz and Board Members Larry Grant, Steven Hoppman and Brian Splinter voted for the move, while Storey Dreessens and Anne Redfearn opposed it. Board Member Jackie Birkett was not present at the meeting.
Currently, students in fifth through 12th grade alternate in-person and remote attendance days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while elementary students have continued attending in-person every day.
Superintendent John Costello told board members that the hybrid arrangement has been difficult for staff and that officials don’t yet know the social and emotional impacts that students and educators are experiencing.
He also said after the meeting that students have struggled on at-home days, whether that be because of connectivity issues, difficulty paying attention or other problems.
“I just know the education of our kids is not where it needs to be,” Costello said at the meeting.
Some attendees offered their support for moving to fully in-person learning. However, middle school math teacher Nicole Ubersox said she is terrified of the prospect because of health issues she is dealing with. She said other staff members are in similar situations.
“If you bring all those germs into school, I’m going to have to teach virtually,” she said. “I’m going to have to teach from my house. I’d rather teach from my classroom and teach hybrid.”
Dreessens said officials need to find a way to work with staff such as Ubersox. Dreessens said she is also worried about families and staff needing to quarantine and whether the district has enough people to cover positions in those situations.
“If we really are ready for that, I’ll vote to have this done, but I am really, really torn for people like Nicole and that eventually, we’re going to have to shut down,” she said. “... We’re going to get comfortable going five days, and were going to have to shut down.”
Fritz questioned the extent to which students are staying out of contact with one another when they are not at school. She said students might not be going from having no contact to suddenly having contact with their peers at school.
“I would question the kids and parents with kids ... are you quarantined when you’re not in school, or are you having the contact anyway?” she said.
Costello said parents who want to have their children learn fully virtually will still be able to do so. For students who are in school every day, officials are working to make sure they are still spaced 6 feet apart and wearing masks, he said.