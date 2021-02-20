MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Carole Kasowski can still envision the pews of the Community of Christ church in Maquoketa filled with churchgoers who showed up every Sunday morning for years.
She also remembers the weddings she officiated and the baptisms she completed. But she knows that, at least for her church, those celebrations are over.
The church closed its doors in March 2020 for the first time since opening its current building in 1971 to help stem the spread of COVID-19. But after years of declining membership, church leaders determined they will not have enough money to reopen.
“It was devastating,” said Kasowski, the church’s pastor. “(The congregation) did not want to see it close, but when it comes down to the fact that we can’t pay the electric bill or the heat bill, then we can’t keep it open.”
Community of Christ in Maquoketa is one of about 20 congregations throughout Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. The group of congregations previously was known as the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
The organization is based in Independence, Mo., but leaders opened a church in Fulton, Iowa — not far from Maquoketa — in 1908. As the congregation grew, it eventually relocated to a bigger building in Maquoketa in 1971, said Judy Tonderum, a long-time member whose great-grandfather was the pastor in Fulton.
“We have really been a part of the Maquoketa community ever since we moved to Maquoketa,” she said. “It was wonderful that the community supported us so well.”
When the church moved to Maquoketa, it had about 40 members. That number has since shrunk to about five, Tonderum said.
The decline in membership aligns with trends seen in more and more churches nationwide. According to a U.S. Gallup poll, about 69% of Americans were members of a church from 1998-2000, a percentage that dropped to 52% from 2016-2018.
Kasowski said there are other Community of Christ congregations in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City that members can attend. Community of Christ also offers virtual services through Zoom, which has been growing in popularity over the past year.
“I think it’s very popular,” she said. “I am very much for it. I think it will be an outreach for churches. A lot of these people can still worship in their homes. The Zoom thing is wonderful, and I think we are going to see more and more people doing this.”
Tonderum said it will take some time to adjust to life after losing the church she’s always known.
“You grew up with it, and it became a habit, and it felt like if you didn’t go to church on Sunday you were missing something,” she said. “It will be a change — that’s for sure.”