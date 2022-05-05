PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Eight individuals who emigrated from Mexico, Uruguay, Honduras, and Colombia are featured in an exhibit currently displayed in Platteville.

“Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border ¡Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin!” is displayed now through May 22 at the Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., according to a press release.

The release states that Wisconsin Humanities worked with Centro Hispano to create the exhibit, which has toured the state since 2020.

Visit WisconsinImmigrantJourneys.org for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you