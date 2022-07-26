LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members recently sent proposed zoning ordinance changes concerning accessory buildings back to the city’s Plan Commission for review.

One of the proposals would have changed the distance an accessory building has to be from a rear lot line or a side lot line from 3 feet to 8 feet. Another proposal says accessory structures must be 10 feet from the principal structure on the property.

