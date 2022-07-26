LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members recently sent proposed zoning ordinance changes concerning accessory buildings back to the city’s Plan Commission for review.
One of the proposals would have changed the distance an accessory building has to be from a rear lot line or a side lot line from 3 feet to 8 feet. Another proposal says accessory structures must be 10 feet from the principal structure on the property.
Other proposed changes include requiring that accessory structures not exceed the height of the primary structure and that they be of similar color to the principal structure.
Council Member Mike Johansen sent an email to council members and administration before the meeting, expressing his concern about the proposal to require that accessory structure siding have the same directional pattern flow and be of a similar color to the principal structure.
Council President Shane LaBudda expressed his support for the zoning ordinance changes.
Matt Harper said if the proposal on lot lines is adopted, many residents will not be able to build an accessory structure.
City Administrator David Carlson, who is also the zoning administrator, said most communities typically don’t regulate appearance of the structures, while some regulate condition.
Council members reached a consensus to not vote on the proposed changes, send them back to the Plan Commission and revisit the issue in the future.
