'Paint the Town' Art Party & Auction
Today, Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.
5-9 p.m. Take part in the art party of the year. The Dubuque Museum of Art’s annual gala is an unforgettable evening of art and entertainment celebrating the impact of the arts in the community. All proceeds from the event benefit the museum’s mission and programs. For more information, visit DBQArt.EJoinMe.org/Gala.
6th annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza
Sunday, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunshine Circle of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital will hold its annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza. Volunteers will showcase fresh homemade bakery items, handmade gifts, doll clothing, floral arrangements and more — as well as seasonal gifts and jewelry. Customers will be given a 10% discount coupon upon Marketplace purchase. Coupons are usable at the Gift Shop during the event. Proceeds will benefit UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in support of continuing patient care services. For more information, visit UnityPoint.org.
Wedding Swap/Shop
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 14569 Old Highway Road
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Already a bride? Bring your wedding things and sell to future brides. Other brides might want things you are done using. Contact the fair office for more details. There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit DBQFair.com.