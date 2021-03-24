The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments
reported:
- Kevin L. Kautman, 36, of 2740 Monastery Drive, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Amanda H. Hense, 38, at their residence in front of Hense’s daughters.
- Conner L. O’Hara, 18, of Cascade, Iowa, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Rhomberg Avenue on charges of second-degree harassment, operating while intoxicated and inference with official acts.