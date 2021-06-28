A law enforcement liaison will soon join the team at the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to help community members experiencing brain health struggles.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the full-time liaison will join authorities on calls involving someone in a brain health crisis. The liaison will also connect people with the right resources for help after they call the department to report a brain health matter.
“To me, the biggest benefit that we’re hoping to gain from it is help for some of these people that are repeat callers, who have things go wrong in life and are feeling (thoughts of) self harm,” he said.
Online applications for the liaison position can be found on the website of Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based mental health agency Foundation 2 Crisis Services.
Adrianne Korbakes, Foundation 2 mobile crisis outreach program manager, said the agency started helping embed liaisons in eastern Iowa law enforcement departments in 2018. Liaisons are employees of Foundation 2, though they work directly in a department’s office.
She said the agency is looking for Dubuque County liaison applicants with a mental health background and some experience in the field already.
The position will also be completely funded by the Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region for fiscal year 2022, East Central Region CEO Mae Hingtgen said. The agency already funds several liaisons in its nine-county service area, which includes Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties.
Hingtgen reached out about the funding to law enforcement agencies in the agency’s service area in March, with Dubuque County the only agency adding the position.
While the East Central Region will fund the full $75,000 for the liaison in fiscal year 2022, Hingtgen said that funding will decrease to 75% in the second year and to 50% the third year. For the fourth year and beyond, the liaison will be funded 25% by the East Central Region with the county making up the rest.
“We’re looking forward to this becoming, really, a part of the continuum to the response of brain health crises we have in our region,” Hingtgen said.
Because the liaison funding goes into effect July 1, Kennedy said he hopes someone can be hired as close to that date as possible.
He added that the liaison can also help those who have more recently been struggling with brain health due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sheriff’s department has seen an increase in brain health-related calls since the COVID-19 pandemic began, he said, noting that those issues won’t go away as soon as COVID-19 case numbers do.
“Calling us every time they want to harm themselves, that’s cyclical behavior,” Kennedy said. “And unless something gets in there to disrupt it, this is just going to continue.”