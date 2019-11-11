A Dubuque man convicted this month of stabbing a teen is seeking a new trial, arguing that the jury’s verdict “was contrary to law or evidence” and that local media coverage prevented him from receiving a fair trial.
Brett A. Gilden, 38, of 1411½ Lincoln Ave., was convicted earlier this month of willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A sentencing hearing hasn’t been set.
Gilden was accused of stabbing Dustin R. McGonigle, 19, of 567 Arlington St., during a skirmish at 2297 Francis St. on April 12. Gilden had arrived at the residence to confront Jason J. Woods, who is dating Gilden’s ex-girlfriend.
Gilden has argued that he was attacked and acted in self-defense.
In a motion filed last week, Gilden’s attorney claimed that an Oct. 30 article in the Telegraph Herald made it impossible for him to receive a fair trial. The attorney, Daniel Dlouhy, also argued that the evidence presented at trial did not support the charges.
A hearing on the motion for a new trial will be held in Iowa District Court for Dubuque county on Jan. 6.