FENNIMORE, Wis. — The Southwest Wisconsin Technical College campus has been evacuated today following the break of a gas main north of the main campus at 1800 Bronson Boulevard in Fennimore, according to a college alert.
All evening classes at the main campus have been canceled.
Only the Public Safety Complex and Ag/Auto Center building remain open.
Children in the child care center building have been relocated to the public safety building.
Staff from the Fennimore Fire Department and the college could not immediately be reached for comment.