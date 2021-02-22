Installments in two popular series took the top three spots on telegraphherald.com last week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Feb. 15 through Sunday.
1.) A life remembered: Family recalls Epworth man’s contagious smile, highlights need for brain health resources
2.) Biz Buzz Tuesday: Dubuque bar reopens; automotive business changes hands; new eatery serving
3.) Biz Buzz Monday: Chain restaurant to open ‘virtual kitchen’ in Dubuque
4.) Dubuque County insurance agent charged with using premium payments for personal use
5.) Credit union plans construction of new facility at well-known Dubuque site
6.) Dubuque medical provider alerts patients of potential data breach; up to 34,000 affected
7.) Dubuque man sentenced to prison for fatal motorcycle crash
8.) Police: Dubuque man stole vehicle at gunpoint, crashed it
9.) Dubuque man accused of pointing handgun at 2 truckers in Illinois
10.) New Bellevue Airbnb modeled after Frank Lloyd Wright cottage