One person was injured Saturday in a rear-end crash in the Key West area.
Russell L. Renner, 64, of Morrison, Ill., was injured but was not transported to a hospital by ambulance, according to a crash report obtained Wednesday.
The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 52 near its intersection with U.S. 61/151. The report states that Renner was northbound on U.S. 52 when he stopped for a red light at the intersection. His vehicle was rear-ended by Gary R. Runde, 66, of Bernard, Iowa.
Runde was cited with following too close.