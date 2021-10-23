Dubuque Community Schools leaders are looking toward the future after their enrollment numbers fell again this year.
“We were hopeful that some of those numbers would come back (following the COVID-19 pandemic), but unfortunately, they continue to trend downward,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
District officials reported that their overall student head count fell by 6% from fall 2016 to this fall, down to 10,536 this year. This year’s head count also is 2% less than last fall’s.
Meanwhile, Holy Family Catholic Schools officials also reported both a one-year and five-year dip in enrollment, though system leaders said they see signs that those trends could reverse.
Watching trends
Dubuque Community Schools’ head count includes students served on a part-time basis. Part-time students are calculated as a fraction of full-time-equivalent students for the district’s certified enrollment, which is used to determine state funding.
The district’s certified enrollment is down 4.1% from five years ago and down 1.8% from last fall. The district’s certified enrollment for this year is 10,121.26, though officials noted that number could fluctuate by the time the state certifies the data.
Rheingans tied this year’s drop in enrollment primarily to smaller incoming kindergarten classes and a significant number of students who moved out of state. He said officials are looking to determine whether the number of students moving out of state is connected to the pandemic, part of a larger trend or an anomaly.
“Is the area that we serve seeing reduced populations? We’re trying to get our hands around that, but that’s clearly more than just a school issue,” he said. “If those kids are moving out of state, those families are going someplace, and what is generating that decision?”
He said he expects enrollment to level off in the future, but the question remains as to whether enrollment will rebound to previous levels.
Enrollment at all but four district schools also fell over the past five years.
The biggest dip was at Fulton Elementary School, which has 32.3% fewer students than five years ago.
Principal Chris Nugent said enrollment at individual schools tends to rise and fall naturally. She noted that Fulton is designed to accommodate two classes per grade level, which is the school’s current arrangement.
“We could add some kids in a grade level pretty easily and still remain comfortable, and we’re not sitting anywhere where it’s like, oh my goodness, this grade is really tiny,” she said.
Enrollment at Hempstead High School grew by 2.4% over five years, the most of any campus, while enrollment at Dubuque Senior High School fell by 11.3%.
Rheingans noted that much of the city’s recent growth has been on the West End, which largely is served by Hempstead. However, he expects that the recent opening of the Southwest Arterial will drive growth in the southern part of town, which is served by Senior.
“I don’t want to react too quickly to that (trend) because we might just be undoing that if we do start to see growth to the south,” he said.
Optimistic outlook
In Holy Family Catholic Schools, pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade enrollment was down 7.9% this fall over five years prior. This year, it sits at 1,751 — down 1.4%, or 24 students, from last year.
However, system officials said they are optimistic about turning that tide in the future.
“We’re very happy with our numbers this year,” said Director of Enrollment Rebecca Mueller. “We’re actually over our budget projection.”
Mueller said forces impacting system enrollment in recent years have included a nationwide decline in Catholic school enrollment and the system’s decision to close Holy Ghost and St. Anthony elementary schools at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
However, system leaders are projecting they will see an increase in enrollment next year. Mueller said Holy Family’s kindergarten class this year is about 150 students — a strong number for the system — and elementary programs generally are at a healthy size.
“We’re very happy to see that, and we’re hoping that the trend continues,” she said. “We’ll turn that tide of bringing in larger classes to offset the number that we’re graduating.”
Officials also are working to increase scholarship capacity, which Mueller expects will contribute to rising enrollment.
“We want to help middle-class families realize that we have assistance available for them to come to Holy Family and we can make Catholic education affordable,” she said.