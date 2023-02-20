A Dubuque museum is welcoming a newcomer who is unwelcome in a growing number of places.
Lionfish will be featured at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s Rivers to the Sea Gallery when the renovated space opens March 3.
Maia Davidson, the museum’s assistant curator of living collections, said the fish will provide staff with an opportunity to educate visitors about unwelcome guests within ecosystems.
“(Lionfish) are beautiful looking, but they are also one of the worst invasive species,” Davidson said. “With lionfish (displayed), we can talk about invasive species, we can talk about venom, and we can talk about maintaining healthy native ecosystems.”
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a fish with an intensifying bad reputation.
THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORHOOD
The National Ocean Service of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that the first lionfish were spotted in south Florida waters in 1985. It’s possible the popular ornamental pet fish, which are native to the Indian and South Pacific oceans, intentionally were released into the Atlantic Ocean.
Once the fish arrived in the waters off of Florida, their numbers steadily grew. Lionfish currently can be found in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean, where they threaten to deplete existing fish species.
“They are super prolific, and they are super-adept predators, so they come into (the waters off) Florida and they have just taken over, out-competing the native fish in the ecosystem,” Davidson said. “They have really big mouths, and they eat all kinds of fish, which is a problem.”
Not only do lionfish outcompete native fish for food, but the predatory fish also can deplete food sources for other fish. Lionfish feed on more than 50 types of fish, including prey normally consumed by snappers, groupers and other commercially important species.
THERE’S VENOM IN THOSE SPINES
Davidson said lionfish are patient hunters who use their brownish-red coloration to blend into ocean backgrounds.
“A fish swims by but won’t see them, and a lionfish will just gulp them up,” Davidson said.
Lionfish generally avoid prey themselves thanks to 18 venomous spines.
“People can get stung by lionfish, and they can have an allergic reaction. It can cause anaphylactic shock,” Davidson said. “It is very painful.”
DON’T EAT THE ROOMMATE
An adult lionfish can grow as large as 18 inches in length, while juveniles can be as small as 1 inch or smaller. Lionfish can live about 10 years in the wild.
Museum staff plan to have Dubuque’s lionfish share a tank with other animals but have devised living arrangements to lessen the danger for any cohabitating creature.
“They will be in with some larger invertebrates — a slipper lobster and maybe a crab — things that are too big for the lionfish to eat,” Davidson said.
