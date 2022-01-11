Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
State officials, including Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, recently visited southwest Wisconsin communities to highlight grant awards for projects in Muscoda and Boscobel.
The Village of Muscoda received a $1 million award for the construction of a new water tower, while the City of Boscobel received $643,205 for street and utility repairs, according to a press release.
The investment is part of a $24 million package designated for public facilities in 28 Wisconsin communities.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.