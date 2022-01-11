State officials, including Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, recently visited southwest Wisconsin communities to highlight grant awards for projects in Muscoda and Boscobel.

The Village of Muscoda received a $1 million award for the construction of a new water tower, while the City of Boscobel received $643,205 for street and utility repairs, according to a press release.

The investment is part of a $24 million package designated for public facilities in 28 Wisconsin communities.

