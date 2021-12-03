Five Lincoln Elementary School students moved through their stretches to warm up for dance class on a recent afternoon.
Following along with a YouTube video, they stretched out their necks, rolled their arms and leaned with their hands stretched above their heads.
Afterward, fourth-grade teacher Courtney Weinschenk led them through the motions of a dance, going slowly so her charges could follow along.
“Do you guys remember that?” she asked. “Have you been practicing?”
Later that afternoon, the students wrapped up their dance lesson and headed off to a tutoring session.
Lincoln staff this fall revamped their tutoring program to include both academic learning and extracurricular activities. Over the next several months, participants will have the chance to try out dance, basketball and volleyball, in addition to growing their literacy skills.
School staff members said they hope the new approach encourages more students to participate and also helps them feel more connected to their school.
“We are trying to meet every student where they’re at and push them forward in their learning,” Principal Megan Elsinger said.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade can participate in after-school literacy tutoring two days a week at Lincoln. Staff both offer interventions to students who need extra help and provide enrichment for those who want to extend their learning.
Students in third through fifth grade also can try out an extracurricular activity taught by school staff. Students currently can select dance or basketball, and volleyball will be available later in the school year.
The extracurricular activities aim to incentivize participation in tutoring. That seems to be working, Elsinger said, noting that 38 students have signed up so far, a significant increase from last school year.
“We’ve had a lot of kids really, really excited about tutoring and coming into my office and asking if they can join,” she said.
Staff members also hope the activities help students see school as a welcoming, fun place, Elsinger said.
Title I teacher Jennifer Frett said the extracurricular offerings make both academic support and the activities more accessible to students who might not get to participate in them otherwise. The activities are good for students socially, emotionally and physically, and the tutoring helps them academically.
“It hits a lot of important things for them,” she said.
Third-grader Makiyah Imbus said she wanted to sign up for the program immediately when she learned she could take dance.
“I like dance, and I like showing off my dance moves,” she said.
Damarcus Robinson, a fourth-grader, is participating in basketball along with tutoring, taking the chance to practice passing, shooting and dribbling.
“I’ve got the best coach,” he said.
Fifth-grader Tara Mauer said she appreciates getting to learn new things during tutoring. Activities she has completed so far include identifying interesting words in a book and tracking down their definitions.
“I really want to work on my spelling skills, and what I really need to work on is finding deeper information (in texts),” Tara said.
Elsinger said tutoring can help students recover learning lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the school had tutoring options before that time. The program also offers opportunities for advanced students to continue growing.
Lisa TeBockhorst, the district’s executive director of elementary education, said that each of the district’s Title I elementary schools — which have a high number of students from low-income backgrounds — have some sort of tutoring option, though each school’s program looks different.
Fulton Elementary School staff also are looking to incorporate extracurricular experiences into their tutoring program, though they still are in the process of launching that offering. Lincoln and Fulton are the only Title I schools trying this particular approach at this point, TeBockhorst said.
“This provides a structure where (students) are going to get some more targeted learning to meet the learning target needs but also be motivated and engaged in interest areas,” she said.
Elsinger said that as the Lincoln program continues, staff will examine how it impacts student achievement, attendance and connection to school.
“We really want to see, is this approach a successful one, and just based on the excitement of the kids, I think the answer to that is that it’s going to be a successful one,” Elsinger said.