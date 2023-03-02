DES MOINES — Republicans in the Iowa Legislature advanced bills Wednesday that would restrict LGBTQ+ student restroom access and gender identity instruction and make it easier for books to be removed from school libraries, all over opposition from Democrats.
The Senate Education Committee advanced a broad bill that would ban gender identity and sexual development from health education for younger students, allow materials deemed unsuitable by some parents to be removed from schools statewide and require schools to receive parental approval before referring to transgender students by their identified gender, among other measures.
The Senate committee also advanced a bill that would require students and school staff to use restrooms associated with the sex assigned to them at birth.
Recommended for you
Proponents of the bills said they would protect parental choice and privacy in schools.
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire — whose district includes Maquoketa — serves on the Senate Education Committee and agreed with the parental choice arguments.
“Parents want and deserve to be more involved in their children’s education, which I think is what we’re doing here,” she said.
The larger bill that includes many socially conservative education priorities was amended in committee to expand grades at which gender identity and sexuality lessons are banned from health education to span from kindergarten through fifth or sixth grade, depending on whether an elementary school includes sixth grade.
The amendment also specifies a process for school library materials to be removed due to them being “sexually explicit or obscene.” It additionally would require schools to notify parents if a student identifies as a gender or name other than the one assigned at their birth, unless school officials believe the notification could lead to child abuse by the parents.
The amended bill would require regular review of library materials for both public and private schools to search for any sexually explicit or obscene materials, which it defines as materials not age-appropriate for the youngest student who can access it. The bill also would require that a material deemed inappropriate in one district be considered for removal in all districts by a review board.
The bill would allow one written warning for school officials judged to have violated any of its rules before that official is subject to a state disciplinary hearing.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, does not serve on the Senate Education Committee but had been following the bill, which she said disappointed her deeply.
“We just crossed a line to where we have just become cruel and mean,” she said of legislative moves she believes will harm LGBTQ+ students. “They’re children. And they should be respected.”
Democrats opposing the bill in the Senate Education Committee meeting said that, counter to supporters’ claims that the bill would increase parental choice in available library materials, it instead eliminated parental choice for many parents and instead catered to the wishes of small groups of “extremist” parents calling for books to be removed from schools.
“If a small group of parents in a district, no matter how small, can pressure a school board to have a library book removed, that imposes a burden on every other school district,” said the Senate Education Committee’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Herman Quirmbach, of Ames. “The 500 get to dictate to the 500,000, including parents who want their kids to have access to a broader stretch of material, who believe their kids benefit from being exposed to new ideas. Parents in the tiniest of districts get to dictate to parents across the state.”
Opponents also said the problems in health education that supporters say the bill target do not actually exist, as teachers already are required to teach age-appropriate lessons and not share obscene materials. They also said the bill wrested local control from school boards.
Cournoyer, a former school board member, said she defends local control but the bill responded to problems that parents only became aware of when the COVID-19 pandemic gave them new access to materials in schools.
A subcommittee of the House of Representatives Education Committee also advanced a companion bill in that chamber along party lines, with the two Republicans voting in favor.
The Senate Education Committee also amended the bill banning transgender people from school bathrooms and changing areas that don’t correspond to their sex assigned at birth to include what sponsor Iowa Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, called “accommodations” for transgender students. The changes would allow a student wishing to use rooms associated with their identified gender to do so, at a parent or guardian’s request, if the restrooms were single-occupancy or unisex or for faculty and staff.
Iowa Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, said the bathroom bill was “horrific,” “dangerous” and created based on “misunderstandings and outright mischaracterizations.”
The Senate Education Committee advanced both bills along party lines, with Republicans for it and Democrats against it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.