DES MOINES — Republicans in the Iowa Legislature advanced bills Wednesday that would restrict LGBTQ+ student restroom access and gender identity instruction and make it easier for books to be removed from school libraries, all over opposition from Democrats.

The Senate Education Committee advanced a broad bill that would ban gender identity and sexual development from health education for younger students, allow materials deemed unsuitable by some parents to be removed from schools statewide and require schools to receive parental approval before referring to transgender students by their identified gender, among other measures.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.