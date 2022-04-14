Dubuque’s Inspection & Construction Services Department has relocated.
Formerly known as the Building Services department, it moved from City Hall to the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St., Suite 312, within the Housing & Community Development Department.
The Inspection & Construction Services Department provides permits for building, electrical, plumbing and mechanical work.
City officials state the move was made after Building Services was changed to Inspection & Construction Services and folded into the Housing and Community Development Department.
