BERNARD, Iowa -- A fundraising breakfast next month will support a Dubuque County community’s fire department.

The Bernard Fireman’s Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 6, at St. Patrick Catholic Church parish hall in Garryowen, 28857 46th Ave.

The menu includes ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, homemade rolls and beverages.

The cost is $10 for adults and $3 for ages 5 to 12. Ages 4 and younger are free.

