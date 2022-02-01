NEW VIENNA, Iowa – Dubuque County Conservation is holding a self-led night hike along candlelit forest trails next week.

The “Illuminate the Night Hike” will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11, at New Wine Park, 16335 New Wine Park Lane, New Vienna, according to an online announcement.

Participants should wear sturdy boots or snowshoes depending on snow depth. Dogs are allowed on a leash.

The hike is free but registration is required because parking is limited. Those interested can register at eventbrite.com/e/257869654077.

