Five-year-old Aria Zaccaro (left) and her sister Adelyn, 3, both of Dubuque, play on a toy tractor on Sunday during Czipar’s Apple Orchard’s annual, two-day festival celebrating apples, pumpkins and other autumn delights.
Brittany Edgmon and Maria Escutia, 4, both of Dubuque, browse through a collection of pumpkins on Sunday during Czipar’s Apple Orchard’s annual, two-day festival celebrating apples, pumpkins and other autumn delights.
Brittany Edgmon and Maria Escutia browsed through a collection of pumpkins, carefully examining white and orange examples.
“What about this one,” Edgmon asked 4-year-old Maria.
“I like this one,” Maria said, carefully walking over to a smaller orb and pointing.
Edgmon and Maria, both of Dubuque, were among hundreds of people who visited Czipar’s Apple Orchard for its annual, two-day festival celebrating apples, pumpkins and other autumn delights.
“We just wanted a little fall activity,” Edgmon said. “It’s really nice out.”
The wind blew multi-colored, fluttering flags under a sunny sky on Sunday, the second day of the festival.
The event featured arts and crafts vendors, fresh kettle corn, activities and games, inflatable rides, pumpkins, gourds, food and apples.
“They cater for different ages,” Edgmon said.
Co-owner Shella Czipar said the crop at the family-owned orchard was good this year and daily business has been steady.
“I’m busy Monday to Monday,” Czipar said of the orchard, located about 41/2 miles south of Dubuque.
On Sunday, festival guests circulated in and out of the orchard store, stocked with apple cider, apple pies, caramel apples and other products.
“Yesterday, it was so busy,” Czipar said of Saturday’s opening of the festival. “It didn’t stop until I finally had to say, ‘People, I’ve got to close my store. I’ve got to feed my crew and stock up for tomorrow.’ I love it. I love people and I’m a people person.”
The 2020 edition of the festival drew hundreds of people, too, when the mostly outdoor event was one of the first large public gatherings held as the area emerged from tight COVID-19 restrictions.
“(Last year) people wanted to be out,” Czipar said. “They wanted to take in the fresh air and meet up with family.”
The same sentiment seemed to draw visitors to the orchard on Sunday. Elliott Johnson, of Dubuque, oversaw the bounce house and other inflatables at the festival this year.
“I didn’t expect to see so many people out,” said Johnson, who owns and operates Rumble Tumble Bounce House Rentals. “This is an amazing deal out here.”
Jonathon Moore served lines of customers at his Howling BBQ food truck, which was featured at the festival site.
“It’s been busier than I anticipated,” said Moore, of Dubuque. “It’s a real friendly event and I’ve met a lot of different people.”