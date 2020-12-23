Dubuque Bank and Trust recently donated more than $23,000 to help feed people in the community.

The bank announced that Dubuque Food Pantry will receive $20,000, while the remainder will go to Operation Empower for its mobile pantry in downtown Dubuque. 

In a press release, DB&T reported that food banks and pantries across the country are seeing a 60% increase in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“National statistics show over 54 million Americans are struggling with hunger this year," said Tut Fuller, the bank's president and CEO, in the release. "We also know this is a huge issue impacting people within the Dubuque area."

The funding was provided through bank's challenge match of $200,000 to Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund earlier this year. In total, the Dubuque Food Pantry will receive $20,000 to help purchase food during this time of need while dollars to Operation Empower will help their mobile pantry within the Downtown Dubuque area.

