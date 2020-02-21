A Dubuque meth dealer was sentenced this week to nearly 11 years in federal prison.
Deshone L. Dodson, 36, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to 10 years, 10 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
He also must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office and court documents, Dodson was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by police at about 12:40 a.m. Feb. 16, 2019, near the intersection of Elm and East 13th streets in Dubuque for not having its headlights on.
Police smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and searched it.
"They subsequently found a black grocery bag concealed in the trunk behind the carpeted inlay on the driver’s side," states a press release, which said the bag contained four plastic bags of methamphetamine with a total weight of 94 grams.
"Dodson admitted to owning the bags of meth and that he planned to distribute it to others," the release states.
State-level drug charges related to the incident were dismissed when the federal case was pursued.