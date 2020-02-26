A woman who helped plan a robbery that led to a fatal shooting says a former Dubuque man convicted in the case was unaware of plans to rob Collin A. Brown, 21.
And Brown’s father says he is conflicted over the sentence given to the man.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt heard testimony Tuesday from Corby L. Yager, 23, of Dubuque, as Imere Hall, 22, seeks to overturn his convictions of first- degree murder and first-degree robbery for his involvement in the April 2016 robbery during which Brown was killed.
Hall filed a post-conviction relief application seeking a new trial based on several arguments, including ineffective trial counsel, false testimony by two co-defendants and a lack of evidence that he provided aid during the crimes.
Authorities said Hall, Eric D. Campbell Jr., 34, and Tacari T. Minifee, 23, were robbing Brown at gunpoint at Brown’s mobile home in Key West. Minifee fatally shot Brown as he fled.
Both Hall and Minifee were convicted by juries of first- degree murder and first-degree robbery. Both received the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Campbell was convicted by a jury of first-degree robbery and voluntary manslaughter, rather than first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Hall unsuccessfully appealed his conviction on the grounds that he wasn’t knowingly involved in the robbery or shooting and that life imprisonment without parole was cruel and unusual punishment.
Yager took a plea deal in exchange for testifying against her co-defendants, including Hall. She was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery.
Questioned as a witness called by Hall’s attorney, John D. Standafer, Yager testified on Tuesday that she and Campbell planned the robbery.
“I didn’t know Imere was going to be involved in any way,” until after the fact, Yager testified.
Asked if that information was ever shared with jurors during Hall’s trial, Yager said she could not recall, but she said it was disclosed during depositions with attorneys in preparation for trial.
“Did Imere Hall know that these people were going to go up to Mr. Brown’s house and rob him?” Standafer asked Yager.
“Not that I know of,” Yager responded.
“And did he know that Mr. Minifee was going to go shoot that poor lad and kill him?” Standafer asked.
“No. I don’t think so,” Yager replied.
During cross-examination, Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Alisha Stach-Lorang argued that while Hall was not involved in the initial planning, he was still part of the fatal robbery.
Yager testified to briefly seeing Hall after the robbery. She said Hall poked his head through a window and was instructed by Campbell to keep Taylor Shaw, the getaway driver, quiet.
“And what was Imere Hall’s response?” Stach-Lorang asked.
“’I got this, bro,’” Yager responded.
Shaw was sentenced to 10 years for her role in the robbery and killing and is being held at Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchelville. She was scheduled to testify Tuesday by phone but was prevented from doing so due to technical difficulties.
Instead, Shaw will be deposed by attorneys, and her deposition will be submitted to the court as evidence. Prosecutors then will have an opportunity to submit their own evidence before Shubatt makes a ruling.
Hall, who participated by phone Tuesday from Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, did not testify on his behalf.
The Telegraph Herald reached out to Charles Brown, the father of Collin Brown, after the hearing. He said he was conflicted over the sentence that Hall received.
“I know that Eric Campbell was the one that instigated (the robbery),” Charles Brown said. “I feel it wasn’t fair he got 35 years and Imere Hall got life, when (Campbell) and Yager planned it all.
“Imere Hall was there, along for the ride. He should have gotten 35 (years), and Eric should have gotten life. (Hall) didn’t plan it.”