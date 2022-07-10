ASBURY, Iowa — Everything was pitch perfect at Asbury Park on Saturday afternoon as hundreds flocked to the area for the 25th annual Music in the Park Festival.
Musical performances began at noon, with droves of visitors flowing in to enjoy the event. In addition to the performances, the festival also featured a variety of kids games, several large inflatables and a petting zoo.
“It’s a feel-good event,” said Gretchen Steines, a board member for Asbury Area Civic and Recreation Foundation. “It’s our 25th year doing it, and now post-COVID, it’s back to normalcy a little bit.”
Jennifer and Jim Rohrer, of Holland, Mich., sat in the shade on Saturday to listen to some of the musical acts. It was the couple’s first time visiting the tri-state area, and the hotel they were staying at had a flyer for the festival.
“Since we’re staying on this side of town, we thought, ‘What’s going on here?’ and found this,” Jim said. “We’re chasing music now, and we’ll be chasing music tomorrow (at another local event).”
“I was surprised how extensive this is,” Jennifer added. “Obviously, it has a big community draw.”
One particularly popular stop was the petting zoo, which included a donkey, goats, chickens and sheep. The goats were quick to snatch up brown food pellets from people’s hands, drawing endless giggles from attendees both young and old.
Jaklyn James’ 2-year-old son Emmaus was excited for both the animals at the petting zoo and the ones being made out of balloons nearby. The family was visiting from the Quad Cities, and James said she was impressed by the event.
“We’re actually on our way home and ran into this,” James said. “It’s pretty cool.”
C.J. and Jenna Krapfl, of Asbury, also were visiting the park with their son. The couple said they were impressed by all the games laid out for the kids, and Jenna said it was clear how much the event had grown since she attended it as a child.
“They’ve really improved it a lot over the years,” she said. “I definitely don’t remember the inflatables being here back in the day.”
Asbury Area Civic and Recreation Foundation Board Member Peggy Thill said the very first Music in the Park Festival was much smaller, consisting of a single string quartet at the park pavilion. Since then, she said, organizers have worked to add more music and activities to make it fun for everyone.
“It started as just a way for people to get to know everyone,” she said. “And then we added the evening band and then, you know, the inflatables. … It’s kind of a little bit of something for all ages.”
What has stayed the same though, she said, is a focus on centering and connecting the Asbury community.
“It’s a good icebreaker, a social thing for everybody to get out and meet other people in the area,” Thill said. “And it’s nice for the Asbury community to have something to call their own.”
