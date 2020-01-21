SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Story time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Wednesday
Fold Calendar Craft, 4:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Make and decorate a hand calendar where you can mark important dates (and keep track of when your library books are due). For those in first-fifth grades.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Kindergarten Visit Days, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program, 2160 Rosedale Ave. St. Anthony Elementary School and Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion program will host visit days for pre-kindergarten students.
LEARNING
Today
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Wednesday
Lunch & Learn: Garden Terminology, noon, Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. During this free event, Convivium’s farm manager will shed some light on some of gardening’s most pertinent vocabulary. No registration required.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A&W, 250 W. First St. Monthly meeting, guests welcome.
Winter Soups & Stews, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. A Convivium chef will lead participants in making a loaded baked potato soup, a wild rice and vegetable soup, and a beef stew.