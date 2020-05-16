At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Dubuque.
Jessica K. Lewis, 37, of Dickeyville, Wis., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Jackson and East 28th streets. A police report states that Benjamin C. Heim, 48, of Dubuque, was stopped at the stop sign on East 28th, then started to pull out to make a left turn. His vehicle was struck by a northbound vehicle on Jackson driven by Jo M. Lewis, 54, of Dickeyville.
Jo Lewis reported being possibly injured but she was not taken by ambulance for treatment, the report states. Jessica Lewis was a passenger in her vehicle.
Heim reported that his vision was blocked by a parked car as he pulled out to make the turn, the report states. He was cited with failure to obey a stop or yield sign.