Police said a man entered a vehicle and assaulted his neighbor Sunday night in the parking lot of a Dubuque business.
Michael J. Meyer, 33, of 2640 Beverly Ave., was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Meyer followed his neighbor James T. Cervantes, 33, of 2634 Beverly Ave., to the parking lot of Beecher Beverage Co., 1691 Asbury Road, at about 6:55 p.m. Sunday. Meyer ran up to and entered the vehicle of Cervantes.
Documents state that Meyer “opened the car door, entered the vehicle and started grabbing at Cervantes,” at one point “head-butting Cervantes.”
Meyer eventually pulled Cervantes out of the vehicle and onto the ground. Shortly after, two Beecher employees ran out of the store and separated the pair.
Documents state that Meyer then started an argument with Cervantes when both had returned to their homes.