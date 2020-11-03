GALENA, Ill -- Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, appears to have easily retained his seat in Tuesday's election.
With 84% of precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m., the Chicago Tribune reports that Chesney, 38, of Freeport, garnered 37,672 votes -- or 72.2% -- to outpace independent challenger John Cook, 58, a machinist from Freeport, who received 27.8%.
Chesney declared that he had won a "landslide" victory in a Facebook post at 8:24 p.m. He will continue to represent Illinois House of Representatives District 89, which includes Jo Daviess County.
Chesney, a former Freeport City Council member, defeated Galena Democrat Nicholas Hyde for the seat in 2018. He succeeded Brian Stewart, a fellow Republican who was elected to an Illinois Senate seat.