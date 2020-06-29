SAVANNA, Ill. -- Police said a child was airlifted to a hospital after being found in a river in Savanna on Sunday.
The child's name has not been released, and a press release from the Savanna Police Department said "the juvenile's condition is unknown as of the time of this press release."
It states that police were alerted at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday that three children were missing.
"Upon arrival in the area, officers found one of the juveniles and learned that two others were thought to be in Plum River," the release stated.
One of the children was located in the river "clinging to a tree limb." That child was rescued "unharmed," authorities reported.
At about 1:15 p.m., the third child was found about a half-mile from the others. That child was pulled from the river and flown to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton in Rockford.