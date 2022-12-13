Dubuque County Conservation Board Director Brian Preston rakes away debris while working on creating a rock jetty north of the boat launch at Massey Marina in early December. Dubuque County Conservation has several projects on its to-do list.
Dubuque County Conservation officials have their hands full this winter, completing some big projects ahead of the worst of the season’s weather.
Fall and winter are often among the busiest seasons for the department, as staff’s busy programming and regular maintenance schedule slows. This year, according to Director Brian Preston, is no different.
Crews and contractors were busy at Massey Marina on Nov. 28, building a water diversion above the boat ramp.
“The current has changed over the years and puts a lot of pressure on the ramp and dock, and makes it rough for boaters,” Preston explained of the work. “Then we’re adding a small boat ramp for canoes, kayaks and high water access.”
That work has since been completed, as has a streambank stabilization on the Little Maquoketa River near the Heritage Trail, behind the former Flexsteel site. But the department still has plans for other nautical sites.
Contractors soon will begin phase 2 of the Catfish Creek restoration through Swiss Valley Park. Preston said that largely consists of in-water fish habitat development.
“It’s going to really increase the capacity in the stream for trout and the access for fishermen,” he said.
At a Nov. 17 meeting, the Conservation Board voted to remove a play area from that project, due to rising costs of the base project. The board instead accepted just the $254,673 bid from Ganzen Excavation, with plans to request the play area in the county’s next budget.
Preston said the county’s water trail master plan is expected to be complete by mid-December, which will guide future work for canoe and kayak access. That will be presented to the Dubuque County Conservation Board at its Dec. 20 meeting.
The crew also will be building 12 new covered boat slips at Massey Marina, as the weather grows colder.
“As soon as the ice forms on the harbor, we’ll be starting,” he said. “We do that on the ice, so we have a nice level surface to build on.”
On land, the county’s biggest project will be constructing a new parking area and trailhead for Interstate Power Company Park, south of Dubuque.
“That’s going to be huge,” he said. “On any given weekend, there are people parked on the side of the road out there. This will help with that safety aspect.”
At the Nov. 17 meeting, WHKS & Co Project Manager Travis Freese described some specialty elements to the park’s parking lot, due to the park’s use as a mountain bike trail system.
“This will have larger parking stalls than usual,” he said. “That gives people room to get their bikes off their car, room to change (clothes), because we know there’s going to be more of that than in a typical parking lot.”
Preston expects that project to begin in the new year.
