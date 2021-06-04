Two people were taken to local hospitals Thursday night after a vehicle ran a red light and was struck by another in downtown Dubuque, police said.
Brandy D. Cole and Kathy K. Driscoll, both of Dubuque, were taken for treatment of possible minor injuries, according to police.
Officers reported that Driscoll’s vehicle failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of West Ninth and Bluff streets and was struck by another vehicle carrying Cole. The second vehicle came to a stop after striking a pole in the Telegraph Herald parking lot.