PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Students and educators at Mighty River Academy of Virtual Education didn’t miss a beat when schools across Wisconsin closed last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All classes at the virtual charter school in the Prairie du Chien Area School District already were online.
“We haven’t missed any days,” Principal Michael Liddell said. “Everything has been as if this has never happened.”
Mighty River Academy is one of two virtual schools based in the tri-state area. The other school, Iowa Virtual Academy, is a program offered through the Clayton Ridge Community School District in Guttenberg, Iowa.
The two schools have felt different impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, but on the whole, school leaders say, their online delivery model has helped minimize disruption.
“We’re one of the few schools that are fully operating right now in all of Iowa,” said Steven Hoff, head of school for Iowa Virtual Academy. “We’re doing what we signed up to do, and that’s help build brighter students by delivering them an education.”
Iowa Virtual Academy ended up being closed for about two weeks under the guidance of the Iowa Department of Education because the Clayton Ridge district was closing, Hoff said. School officials worked with the department to communicate ways in which the virtual school functions differently from a brick-and-mortar campus so they could return to normal operations.
“Our families are pretty excited to get back to some sense of normalcy under non-normal conditions,” Hoff said. “We’re trying to operate as fully and as best as we can.”
Students at the school complete their daily assignments online and receive live virtual instructional sessions with their instructors.
While the school is open for business, staff seek to be cognizant of situations families might be dealing with during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoff said. However, his students have less lost instructional time than their peers who physically travel to a campus for classes.
“I’m sure there are some students that might have a sour taste in their mouth, that they see their friends … aren’t going to school,” Hoff said. “But in all reality, I bet deep down inside that they’re glad and excited to get back in the classroom with their teachers.”
Liddell said educational impacts on Mighty River Academy students have been minimal at this point, other than some students whose work-study jobs were interrupted.
His school serves both students in the Prairie du Chien district who take a mix of virtual and in-person classes, along with students who attend the virtual school full time. His students did not have to worry about transitioning to e-learning as their peers in in-person classes did during the pandemic, Liddell said.
“In my opinion, they’re actually ahead of the game,” he said.