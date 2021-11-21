Some Dubuque neighborhoods could be represented by a different City Council member next year.
City Council members last week voted to set a public hearing for Dec. 6 for the approval of a new redistricting plan for city wards and precincts.
Following the recently completed census, all cities with at least 3,500 residents are required to review their ward and precinct boundaries to determine if redistricting is required to comply with state law, according to a City of Dubuque staff memo. Officials determined that a redistricting plan was needed for Dubuque.
The new precincts must not exceed a population of 3,500, lie within one congressional district, be composed of contiguous territory and follow census block boundaries.
While the proposed map largely retains the city’s four wards as they currently exist, multiple areas in the city would shift to a different ward if it is approved.
The changes to Dubuque’s wards include the following:
- The neighborhood located just northwest of the intersection of John F. Kennedy and Asbury roads would move from Ward 2 to Ward 1.
- Multiple properties just south of Pennsylvania Avenue, near Flora Park, would move from Ward 1 to Ward 2.
- Several properties just northwest of the intersection of Loras Boulevard and North Grandview Avenue would move from Ward 2 to Ward 4.
- A stretch of homes just west of U.S. 52/61/151 and south of South Grandview Avenue would move from Ward 1 to Ward 4.
On the City Council, Susan Farber currently represents Ward 1; Laura Roussell, Ward 2; Danny Sprank, Ward 3; and Brad Cavanagh, Ward 4, though he recently was elected to be the city’s next mayor. The council’s at-large representatives are Ric Jones and David Resnick.
Dubuque Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said the newly proposed boundaries were created in order to accommodate changes in the city’s population and account for the expansion of several precincts as part of a new agreement with the county.
The agreement between the city and the Dubuque County Auditor’s Office would expand existing Dubuque precincts to include areas outside of the city limits. Wernimont said these precincts effectively would absorb county precincts deemed too small, allowing for the consolidation of polling locations during elections.
“The agreement will allow for future savings during elections by reducing the number of polling places,” he said, while noting, “Those people living in the county will still only vote in the county elections.”
Wernimont said the proposed map would maintain the equal populations of each ward at about 14,916. If approved on Dec. 6 by City Council members, the new map would go into effect on Jan. 15.
Roussell said the potentially shifting wards should have minimal effect on most Dubuque residents.
“I don’t see any extra difficulty in working with people that I didn’t have before,” she said. “We are always looking at the entire community as City Council members.”