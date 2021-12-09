A combination of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and workforce shortages have Dubuque’s hospitals running at capacity.
“Every day, we’re really using all of our staffing, all of our resources, to take care of our patients, so generally, we’re at or near capacity,” said Kay Takes, president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa.
Officials at both MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital said they are seeing the effects of the recent COVID-19 surge and feeling the impacts of an ongoing labor shortage. Meanwhile, health care providers across the wider region also are feeling the strain of rising hospitalizations.
As of Wednesday, 53 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 between MercyOne and Finley, a number that has been rising in recent weeks. Of Wednesday’s total, 33 people were hospitalized at MercyOne and 20 were hospitalized at Finley.
Takes said officials at MercyOne in Dubuque are seeing higher numbers of patients — including those in the recent COVID-19 surge — while also navigating workforce shortages being felt across the region.
“We are really in a situation that’s similar to hospitals across the state and across the country,” she said. “It is really kind of an unprecedented time for us.”
With that combination of COVID-19 and staffing factors, MercyOne Dubuque is running at or near capacity daily. Hospital staff still are able to meet patient needs, Takes said, though in some cases they have rescheduled or delayed elective cases.
“We’ll always be open to taking care of the community, but it may result in longer waits, it may result in people working extra hours,” she said. “We’re doing a lot in terms of trying to get creative with staffing and providing help in the patient care areas.”
At Finley, hospital staff are seeing the highest level of COVID-19 since November 2020, President and CEO Chad Wolbers said. The hospital recently reactivated its incident command team to manage the logistics that come with a rising number of cases.
Wolbers said Finley also has dealt with the impacts of workforce shortages. Some employees have left to work at for-profit health care companies, and others have made the jump to the education or insurance side of health care. Some have left the industry or found jobs that allow them to work from home.
“We’re still in a pandemic,” Wolbers said. “It is still a crisis, but we are managing as best as we can. We are doing everything we can to support our staff as far as emotional and well-being resources.”
He described Finley as “very full” but said the hospital had not reached a point where it needed to activate its surge plan and that patients with emergent issues still should seek care.
“Most of what our incident command is managing is that capacity question, how can we find enough space to take care of all of our patients,” Wolbers said. “So it is an ongoing, day-to-day, hour-to-hour function of incident command.”
Hospitals beyond the tri-state area also have been feeling the strain of the COVID-19 surge.
The Des Moines Register on Wednesday reported that 777 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, a record for the year. In Wisconsin, health care leaders across the state have said their hospitals were near or at capacity as hospitalizations increase.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said the rise in hospitalizations is concerning, noting that vaccination against COVID-19 is key to preventing those numbers from increasing further. She said she expects hospitals will continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in the immediate future.
Corrigan noted that hospitals tend to see higher patient numbers during the winter months due to factors such as the flu and weather-related slips and falls.
“(COVID-19 vaccinations) can definitely keep that number lower and increase our hospital capacity for everything else that goes on beside COVID,” she said.
She said critical access and smaller hospitals also are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 surge.
Deb Hoppman, chief nursing officer for Midwest Medical Center, said the Galena, Ill., hospital has faced challenges finding beds at other hospitals when patients require services beyond what the facility can provide.
“We have situations where we may be calling Dubuque, Rockford, University of Iowa, (University of Wisconsin)-Madison and any hospitals within a 100-mile radius, trying to find bed availability,” she said.
Midwest Medical Center leaders are looking into options they could use if COVID-19 continues spiking and they cannot find beds for such patients.
Officials at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, Wis., said they are seeing more patients in need of care.
“Our volumes for testing have increased over the last month and we are also seeing increased difficulty in transferring critical patients to other hospitals,” Chief Clinical Officer Tami Chambers said in a statement. “We continue to stress to our communities the importance of getting vaccinated. It’s truly our best defense against COVID-19.”