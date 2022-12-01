Library Christmas Tree
Buy Now

Dave March hangs ornaments on the Christmas tree at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque on Wednesday.

 Stephen Gassman

Dubuque’s library will hold its annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony this weekend.

The free event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, in the second-floor rotunda and gallery area of Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., according to a press release.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.