When Michelle Healey started working at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation in Dubuque in 2010, one of the first patients that she admitted was a woman with Alzheimer’s disease.
She and the woman grew close over the next 10 years. Healey took her to doctor’s appointments and helped her decorate her room for Christmas. When the woman died last year, Healey was a pallbearer at her funeral.
“Ultimately, you become their family when you work in facilities with patients with Alzheimer’s,” Healey said.
That experience and others like it would inspire Healey to get involved in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. She has participated in the walk for seven years and is chairwoman of this year’s event in Dubuque, which will be held today at Heritage Campground & Pond.
The event helps raise funds for research and advocacy to combat Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
“I think that it’s really important for people to be able to come because you just get to feel a lot of hope that maybe one day we will have a world without Alzheimer’s,” said Christine Hess, a walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, which holds walks in hundreds of communities each year.
Healey spent 10 years as director of business development at Ennoble, where she developed close relationships with three patients in particular who had Alzheimer’s.
“You just get so close with them because they see you every day, so you become their routine,” Healey said.
Those relationships prompted her to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, connect with the Alzheimer’s Association and start raising money for the nonprofit.
“I did not realize how complex the disease was until I saw it firsthand — until I saw this patient come to me able to remember her children, remember me, remember her life, where she came from, to 10 years later, just wheeling around in a wheelchair, going back and forth and forgetting 10 seconds later what happened,” Healey said.
Organizers of the Dubuque walk seek to raise $59,000 by the end of the year and so far have raised about $45,000. Hess said she expects to be at or close to that goal after today’s walk, which is expected to draw about 200 people. Participants also have the option to participate in a walk remotely.
“I just think it’s going to be a really great event, a good way to bring the community together and support each other,” Hess said.