A Wisconsin resident who is attempting to stop the construction of a 100-mile high-voltage transmission line alleges that the leaders of Iowa’s utility regulatory agency failed in its duties when it greenlighted the project in May.
Chris Klopp, of Cross Plains, Wis., is petitioning the Iowa Utilities Board to rehear the case, arguing that the board’s order relied upon statements provided by transmission companies while not considering contrary evidence provided by parties opposed to the project.
“The (IUB’s) decision does not negate that evidence,” she said. “Unless someone takes them to task for it in some way or another, then all is good. They don’t have to explain it.”
The Cardinal-Hickory Creek project is a $492 million joint undertaking of ITC Midwest, American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative. It will stretch from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis., crossing the Upper Mississippi River Wildlife and Fish Refuge on an existing easement at Cassville, Wis.
Construction, scheduled to start in 2021, will be financed by utility customers in 12 states, including Iowans who will pay $39 million.
Opponents have criticized its cost and environmental impacts, while the companies maintain the line is needed to improve the reliability of the electric grid and satisfy consumer demand for low-cost renewable energy — assertions the IUB reiterated in its decision.
“ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative stand by the thorough regulatory process and subsequent decision made by the IUB,” said ITC Midwest spokesman Rod Pritchard in an email statement. “We do not anticipate the request for rehearing will impact the construction schedule.”
The IUB held public hearings for three days last year in Dubuque and in May authorized the companies to proceed, also granting eminent domain rights so they can acquire parcels from property owners who have not signed easements.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission, a body analogous to the IUB, approved the project in 2019 also after holding public hearings during which the evidence Klopp cited in her petition was provided.
Staff from PSC analyzed the costs of upgrading existing transmission lines, identifying one project in Beloit, Wis., and two in Cassville.
Doing so, they contended, would double the power they carry and alleviate projected grid overloads at a cost of about $900,000, so the need for Cardinal-Hickory Creek would be “greatly diminished.”
Klopp said IUB should have addressed those findings in its order.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, also intervened in the case but took no position on the project. He was unsurprised by the outcome, which he believes became a “virtual certainty” after PSC authorized construction in Wisconsin.
“My fundamental concern is that the Utilities Board acts more like a referee or judge of competing private interests rather than stewards of the public interest,” he wrote in an email. “This ... would probably take legislative action to change.”
The IUB must respond to the petition within 30 days. Granting the request means the board will determine if the order needs to be modified.