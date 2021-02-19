A Dubuque-based medical provider is alerting patients of a potential data breach.
Grand River Medical Group reported in a letter to patients that a potential data breach occurred after an unauthorized person gained access to an employee’s email account. The email access allowed the person to potentially view documents containing the personal information of patients.
About 34,000 people are potentially affected, according to a notice reported on a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services “list of breaches of unsecured health information affecting 500 or more individuals.”
Grand River states in the letter that the email account was terminated once the unauthorized access was discovered and an investigation was launched. The accessed documents included name, Social Security number (for a limited number of individuals), date of birth, address, patient’s balance and balance type, claim amount and status code, visit type and medications. Safeguards were implemented in order to prevent similar breaches in the future. Grand River is offering one year of complimentary identity theft protection services for patients. Enroll by calling 833-764-1663.