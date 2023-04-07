On Thursday evening, a group of residents experienced what it was like to sit in Dubuque City Council members’ seats — literally.
Some of the participants in the Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support’s City Life program sat atop the raised dais normally occupied by council members and the mayor, and, like the actual council, heard and asked questions of city staff at the lectern.
In City Life, residents get a crash course in local government over six three-hour sessions. They tour city facilities such as the Jule operations center and Dubuque Regional Airport and engage with staff from 18 city departments.
On Thursday, City Clerk Adrienne Breitfelder talked participants through her office’s role in recording and broadcasting the council’s actions, shared how participants could attend and participate in council meetings via public comment and walked residents through a mock City Council session in which participant Rob Harbin applied for a seat on the Parks and Recreation Commission.
“Easiest interview ever,” Harbin quipped.
Temwa Phiri, the city’s community engagement coordinator, revived the program in 2019. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, its numbers have grown steadily, from the six people who graduated during April 2021’s virtual sessions to the 22 who graduated last fall.
A total of 36 people have signed up for the current term, which runs through April, with 20 attending Thursday’s session.
The current group also is the most diverse so far, Phiri said, with participants ranging in age from 18 to 82 and including Dubuque natives and immigrants.
Mariah Pellino, a Clarke University graduate who stayed in Dubuque after college, came to meet more of her fellow residents. Brittany Hayes, recently hired as a community service and outreach coordinator for the city’s Leisure Services Department, wanted to know more about her new employer.
The youngest participant, Creighton Nesteby, was a high school senior and politics junkie. The oldest, Janet Neumeister, came after her daughter encouraged her to go.
“I thought I might learn something,” she said. “And I am.”
The scope of participants is a win for the office, which wants to encourage more people from a wider set of backgrounds to participate in city government, even after City Life ends.
“We really hope that they leave feeling empowered to participate and do whatever they want to do,” said Liz Martin, administrative assistant with the Office of Shared Prosperity, who co-runs City Life with Phiri.
Throughout the sessions, residents are encouraged to join or start their own neighborhood associations, which liaise with the city via the Office of Shared Prosperity, or join boards and commissions. Departments also have used the sessions as a recruiting tool to fill open positions.
The big-picture idea, Phiri said, is that residents are more likely to stay in Dubuque if they feel connected with the city’s inner workings and believe they can impact city policy.
“It adds to that retention when people can see outside their work and participate in our city and our system,” Phiri said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.
