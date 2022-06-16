MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation plans three guided hikes at a local, privately owned prairie this summer.

Hikes will be held at Ray Hamilton’s prairie, located east of Maquoketa at the corner of Codfish Road and 288th Avenue, at 6 p.m. on June 30, Aug. 18 and Sept. 22.

A Jackson County Conservation newsletter states that the privately owned prairie has been managed as a biological preserve for the past 35 years.

“With a mixture of remnant and restored prairie, Hamilton’s prairie will entrance plant lovers and give a glimpse into Iowa’s natural history,” the newsletter states.

Participants must register for the hikes at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, call 563-652-3783 or email jmeyer@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.

