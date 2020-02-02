The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dorien D. Lemon, 24, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Friday at Dubuque County Jail on a charge of a sex offender registration violation.
- Alexander L. Maher, 24, of 2985 Wildwood Drive, Apt. 2, reported the theft of bicycles worth $850 from a motor vehicle parked at his residence between 5 and 5:15 a.m. Friday.
- Roger T. Slattery, 68, of 1175 Rockdale Road, reported fraud totaling $1,500 between 5:20 and 8 p.m. Wednesday.