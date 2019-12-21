SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Movement-themed story time, 9:15 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. For ages 3-6.
Movement-themed story time, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. For ages 3-6.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St.
Casey Klein, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Al Ronek, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, Port of Dubuque, suite 100.
Mark Zalaznik , 7 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Ron Lubbers, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
“The Nutcracker Ballet,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Andy Wilberding, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Mixed Emotions, 8:30 p.m., The Big House, 3001 160th St., Petersburg, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Sunday
David Minnihan and Roy Schroedl, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
“The Nutcracker Ballet,” 2 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
“Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St.
The Milk Man’s Kids, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Jessi Alice, Holiday Jazz, 7 p.m., The Smokestack,
62 E. Seventh St.
LEARNING
Today
Sort Through Avalanche of Holiday-Themed Apps, 9 a.m., U.S. Cellular, 806 Wacker Drive. A free device workshop.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
pursuits & Hobbies
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.