A driver carrying more than $16,000 in cash, marijuana and a stolen handgun led authorities on a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon through downtown Dubuque, driving “in an extremely dangerous and reckless manner” before causing an injury crash and fleeing into a nearby residence.
Christopher D. Evans, 32, of 2575 Jackson St., No. 1, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 17th Street, on charges of felony eluding, interference with official acts with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver — all Class D felonies in Iowa — and carrying a concealed weapon and fourth-degree theft.
Class D felonies in Iowa are punishable by up to five years in prison.
Court documents state that police stopped Evans’ vehicle at 3:18 p.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and Central Avenue for fraudulent use of registration and were conducting a K-9 search after noticing a smell of marijuana, when Evans started the vehicle, backed up rapidly, struck the front of a squad car and drove from the scene at a high rate of speed.
An officer attempted to break the driver’s window of Evans’ vehicle with his baton and several officers were in close proximity as Evans fled in the vehicle, according to documents.
Squad cars pursued Evans throughout the downtown area.
Evans drove “in an extremely dangerous and reckless manner violating numerous traffic laws with speeds reaching approximately 70 miles per hour,” documents state.
Evans’ vehicle was traveling south on Jackson Street at the intersection with East 20th Street when he crossed over to the wrong side of the road and struck a vehicle driven north on Jackson by Lori K. Johnson, 51, of Dubuque. Evans’ vehicle then swiped a southbound vehicle driven by Donald J. Jacquinot, 64, of Platteville, Wis. Johnson and three passengers, Kaci M. Lumpkins, 30, infant Calvin T. Lumpkins and 3-year-old Blanch Lumpkins Jr., all of Dubuque, were transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to police.
Evans exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot, police said. Traffic camera footage showed an object falling on the ground as Evans left the vehicle. Officers discovered that the object was a plastic bag containing 4.46 grams of marijuana. Footage also showed Evans wearing a white bag over his shoulder.
Evans ran south from the crash scene with an officer in pursuit on foot. The officer lost sight of Evans in the alley between Jackson and Washington streets, police said.
A witness told police that Evans had run into a residence in the 200 block of East 17th Street.
Officers found the bag Evans had been wearing on the roof of a residence in the 200 block of East 19th Street. Documents state that the bag contained a handgun that was discovered to have been stolen from Memphis, Tenn.
At approximately 5:54 p.m., Evans came out of the 17th Street residence and was taken into custody. Officers recovered $16,840 in cash from Evans and marijuana weighing 13.76 grams. Evans also was cited with 15 traffic violations, police said.