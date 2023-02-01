MAQUOKETA, Ia. — A Maquoketa nursing home is among several skilled nursing facilities across the state that are set to close.

The 58 residents of Crestridge Care Center, also doing business as Timber City Wellness and Rehabilitation, will be moved to a facility of their choice, while a manager has been appointed to oversee the closure of Crestridge and five other facilities owned by Blue Care Homes LLC, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

