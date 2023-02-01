MAQUOKETA, Ia. — A Maquoketa nursing home is among several skilled nursing facilities across the state that are set to close.
The 58 residents of Crestridge Care Center, also doing business as Timber City Wellness and Rehabilitation, will be moved to a facility of their choice, while a manager has been appointed to oversee the closure of Crestridge and five other facilities owned by Blue Care Homes LLC, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
“DIA’s most important duty is to ensure that every resident is safe,” DIA Director Larry Johnson Jr. said in the release. “Facilities must abide by all regulations to ensure a safe and orderly closure, and the state stepped in to ensure this happens.”
The release states that on Jan. 23, the owner of Blue Care Homes LLC notified DIA officials that they were “unable and/or unwilling” to continue operations and would not be able to meet the needs of its residents at four nursing facilities and two assisted living facilities.
Officials at Crestridge Care Center referred questions to a Department of Inspections and Appeals spokesperson.
Some 263 residents of the six affected facilities, which also include three nursing homes in Fort Dodge, Humboldt and Winterset and two assisted living facilities in Fort Dodge and Winterset, will be relocated to other facilities, the press release states. Federal and state regulations require nursing facilities such as Crestridge remain open for at least 60 days while residents are being moved.
Maquoketa City Manager Josh Boldt said a DIA official had called Mayor Tom Messerli last week to inform him of the pending closure and that the agency had promised all residents of Crestridge would be relocated.
“They wanted to assure him there’s not a lot of old people who will be without care,” Boldt said.
Boldt said Maquoketa residents seeking local assisted living options still had other facilities available to them, and he alluded to plans to redevelop the former Jackson County Regional Health Center site into senior housing, though he said the property owner has not presented a final plan, nor have permits been issued by the city.
Iowa Health Care Association President and CEO Brent Willett in a statement attributed the closure of Crestridge and its sister skilled nursing facilities to increases in wage and operating costs since 2021 and a resulting shortfall in Medicaid reimbursement rates.
“In the past 12 months, 17 Iowa skilled nursing facilities have closed,” the statement read. “Iowa skilled nursing facility providers are today incurring ongoing and devastating financial losses. For every $1 spent to care for an Iowa Medicaid resident, the system currently reimburses providers 80 cents.
“This is an unsustainable trajectory, and the announcement of four more closures (of skilled nursing homes) strongly underscores the underlying need for increased skilled nursing facility Medicaid funding now to stabilize the system and keep the doors open for rural Iowa facilities.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
