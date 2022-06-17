Building permits issued in Dubuque County in May with values of at least $50,000:

Single-family houses

  • Chad Ellis Construction, 4476 Sickle Lane, $465,000.
  • D. Wingate Real Estate, 3545 Eastgate Court, $209,000.
  • D. Wingate Real Estate, 3551 Eastgate Court, $209,000.
  • D. Wingate Real Estate, 2559 Eastgate Court, $209,000.
  • D. Wingate Real Estate, 2565 Eastgate Court, $209,000.

Additions, alterations and conversions-residential

  • Marde Enterprises, 900 Central Ave., $90,000. Renovation of second floor for a dwelling unit.
  • Timothy P. and Sara R. Newlin, 300 Fremont Ave., $300,000. Construct a new addition of living space and a garage to existing house.
  • Laura B. Chapman, 985 Prince Phillip Drive, $55,000. Remove existing deck, install new deck and add screen room to deck.
  • Stickney Family Trust, 196 Julien Dubuque Drive, $100,000. Foundation repair and egress window.
  • Clyde P. and Tina M. Mihalakis Declaration of Trust, 2500 U.S. 52 S., $180,000. Construct a 756-square-foot, single-story addition on back side of house.

Additions, alteration and conversions-nonresidential and nonhousekeeping

  • University of Dubuque, 1000 N. Algona St., $3,470,898. Interior renovation of Severance Hall.
  • Sam’s Real Estate Business Trust, 4400 Asbury Road, $50,000. Construct a new sushi tenant island for Sam’s Club.
  • Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, $282,667. Remove and replace roofing for seven units.

Commercial foundation only

D. Wingate Real Estate, 3545 Eastgate Court, $50,000. Foundation for a four-unit residential townhouse building.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.