MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation will host an event next month to remove an invasive species of plant.

The “Garlic Grab” will be held at 1 p.m. April 9, at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1215 East Summit St., according to Jackson County Conservation.

Participants will help uproot garlic mustard to remove the invasive species before it goes to seed. Attendees are encouraged to be prepared for mud and to bring water.

Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance and can be completed by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing jacksonccb@jacksonccb.com.

Tags

Recommended for you