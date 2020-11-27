PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Facing rising operations costs and prospects of a loss in state aid during the next fiscal year, Platteville city leaders attempted to craft a 2021 budget that generates additional revenue without overburdening property owners.
Common Council members this week approved a $19.7 million budget, which includes a 1.7% tax increase, but Council Member Kathy Kopp, the sole official to vote against the plan, said it is inappropriate to increase taxes while residents struggle with unemployment and business loss.
“I have not heard one person who is happy about a proposed tax increase, no matter how small,” she said. “Times are just challenging.”
The tax rate will increase to $8.02 per $1,000 assessed value, meaning an owner of a $150,000 property would pay about $1,203 in city property taxes, a $21 increase from 2019.
Property owners also will face an increase in sewer rates — from $4.75 per cubic foot to $4.91 — due to take effect on Jan. 15.
City administrators initially proposed a budget that included a 3.2% tax increase but later trimmed expenses at the request of the council. Additional cuts might lead to a reduction in city services, said City Manager Adam Ruechel.
“If we have to do that, what services do we reduce?” he asked.
The budget includes a 1% wage increase for staff and police, with a cost increase of $25,000, but no raise for Ruechel. The budget also expands the hours of the city’s communication specialist and adds a human resources position, at a combined cost of $79,000.
The city is hamstrung by its inability to generate additional revenue to keep pace with inflation and rising operational costs, such as health insurance.
Wisconsin imposes a tax levy limit, which is based upon net new construction that occurs within municipal boundaries. Construction accounted for just $9,500 in additional tax revenue in the 2021 budget.
“Increases in operational expenses are expected to outpace net new construction,” Ruechel said.
Fortunately, the impact of the pandemic during the current fiscal year is limited because the city received grants and federal reimbursement for expenses incurred while responding to COVID-19.
Platteville staff estimate the city will lose $250,000 to $300,000 in revenue this year, stemming from decreases in hotel tax collections, parking violations, court penalties and admissions to Platteville Family Aquatic Center and The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums.
However, the city was allocated about $204,000 through the federal CARES Act and, in some instances, revenue losses due to facility closures, such as the swimming pool, were offset by accompanying expense reductions.
Staff expects that with additional COVID-19 grant support, the city will break even in 2020.